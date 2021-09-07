These cheap HP Chromebook deals mean you can study for less

Get yourself an HP Chromebook from just $150 in the last of the Labor Day sales ending tonight

HP Chromebook 14
Various Chromebook models are heavily discounted in the last of the HP Labor Day sales event. 

Chromebooks are a great and inexpensive way to study at school or college due to their small form factor and fully featured suite of browser-based software, meaning you won't have to spend more on getting the software needed to work at your best. 

It isn't all about the latest ultrabooks or the best gaming laptops around for some, instead, having a lightweight and affordable solution to take part in online video lectures and make notes as you go; especially important at this current point in time.

It should be reiterated: Chromebooks at this price don't tend to hang around long, especially as people are going back to school at the moment. If you see a computer that takes your eye at these low prices, then we would recommend investing sooner rather than later, especially because these offers end tonight.

And if you're interested in getting yourself a system with a little more power to it for less, then our picks for some stellar cheap gaming laptop deals are sure to be the right place to look, with lots of options available for under $1,000.

Today's best cheap Chromebook deals

