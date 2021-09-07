These cheap HP Chromebook deals mean you can study for less

Various Chromebook models are heavily discounted in the last of the HP Labor Day sales event.

Chromebooks are a great and inexpensive way to study at school or college due to their small form factor and fully featured suite of browser-based software, meaning you won't have to spend more on getting the software needed to work at your best.

It isn't all about the latest ultrabooks or the best gaming laptops around for some, instead, having a lightweight and affordable solution to take part in online video lectures and make notes as you go; especially important at this current point in time.

It should be reiterated: Chromebooks at this price don't tend to hang around long, especially as people are going back to school at the moment. If you see a computer that takes your eye at these low prices, then we would recommend investing sooner rather than later, especially because these offers end tonight.

Today's best cheap Chromebook deals

HP Chromebook 11 | $230 HP Chromebook 11 | $230 $149.99 at HP

Save $80. If you're on a tight budget but looking for a competent machine to work and watch content on, then this system, with its small form factor and mobile processor, could be everything you've been looking for, all for under $150! Features: MediaTek processor, MediaTek Integrated Graphics, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC, 11.6-inch diagonal HD screen. View Deal

HP Chromebook 14 | $330 HP Chromebook 14 | $330 $229 at HP

Save $100. This is one of the most affordable Chromebooks that we've come across in recent memory. Not only does it have enough grunt to work and watch content on, but it's good looks on its side as well. It's also available in three different colors. Features: Intel Celeron N4500, Intel UHD Graphics, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC, 14-inch diagonal HD screen.

View Deal

HP Chromebook 14 Touch | $470 HP Chromebook 14 Touch | $470 $359.99 at HP

Save $110. Switching gears over from an Intel framework to that of AMD, this touchscreen variant of the HP Chromebook 14 features double the storage space as well as using a faster chipset to compensate for the tablet-like functionality. Features: AMD Athlon Silver 3050C, AMD Radeon Graphics, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, 14-inch diagonal HD touchscreen. View Deal

