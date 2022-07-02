These are the best early 4th of July gaming PC deals available at Newegg right now

The early 4th of July gaming PC deals available as part of Newegg's Independence Day sale are live and offering substantial savings on all major components needed to build and maintain a gaming PC in 2022. We've rounded up all the best fourth of July PC sales available at the online retailer right now, with considerations made towards most budgets and preferences.

Particular highlights of Newegg's 4th of July deals include deep discounts on mid-range graphics cards, DDR5 gaming RAM, and some aggressive rates on the latest motherboards for both Intel and AMD. Noteworthy in this roundup in our opinion are the Corsair Vengeance 32GB DDR5 memory kit for only $192.99 (was $230) (opens in new tab) and the Corsair 5000D PC case for just $104.99 (was $170) (opens in new tab). You'll find our top picks for all manner of all-star gaming PC parts below.

For more hardware offers, we're hopeful that the upcoming Prime Day PC deals will offer extensive savings on more graphics cards, RAM, SSDs for gaming, and PC cases, too. What's more, we're expecting prices slashed on some of the best gaming PCs, too.

Today's best early 4th of July PC hardware deals

Early 4th of July gaming PC deals - Graphics cards

(opens in new tab) Asus Radeon RX 6500 XT OC | $230 $189.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Save $41 with promo code: VGAEXCBN42 - The newest member of the Radeon RX 6000 family is now available at one of the lowest rates we've ever seen. This is a more premium partner card model, too, so you're benefitting from great build quality, RGB lighting, and a slightly faster clock speed.



(opens in new tab) Asus KO RTX 3060 Ti V2 OC Edition | $530 $470 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Save $60 with promo code: VGAEXCBN34 - This is one of the cheapest RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards we've ever come across at well below $500. What's more, the Asus KO RTX 3060 Ti V2 OC is certainly one of the best as well, with stellar aesthetic design, RGB lighting, and a faster-overclocked speed.



(opens in new tab) MSI Ventus RTX 3080 3X Plus | $1,000 $799.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Save $200 - Simply put, this RTX 3080 graphics card deal has never been bettered. This is the lowest price we've ever seen on the MSI Ventus RTX 3080 3X Plus. Keep in mind that this is the 12GB variant, too, so you're getting an extra 2GB VRAM, the same as the RTX 3080 Ti, for far less here.



Early 4th of July gaming PC deals - Motherboards

(opens in new tab) MSI MAG B660M Mortar WIFI DDR4 | $180 $159.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - This is a great price on a B660M motherboard which is ideal for the latest Intel Core 12th Gen processors at a price that won't break the bank.

(opens in new tab) MSI Pro Z690-A DDR4 | $210 $194.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Save $15 - As far as Z960 motherboards go, finding one of such a premium spec for under the $200 mark is definitely worth a mention in our roundup. If you're okay with utilizing DDR4 memory, then this board could be ideal for you.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Z690 Gaming X DDR4 | $230 $209.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - If you've been after a high-end Z690 motherboard for less then this Gigabyte model, complete with 4x M.2 ports, and RGB lighting, is well worth the price of investment under the $210 mark.



Early 4th of July gaming PC deals - Gaming RAM

(opens in new tab) Team T-Force Vulcan TUF 32GB 3200 MHz | $104 $94.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

This is an excellent rate on the Team T-Force Vulcan TUF 32GB 3200 MHz dual-channel kit. Although finding gaming RAM at this price isn't uncommon, this is still a fantastic price for what your money gets you, especially if you're forging a budget build.



(opens in new tab) G.Skill Ripjaws V Series 32GB (16GBx2) 3200 MHz | $110 $99.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - While only a small saving on paper, we think that getting your hands on G.Skill Ripjaws V Series RAM in this capacity at under $100 is certainly worthy of a mention in our roundup. Widely regarded as some of the best gaming DDR4 gaming RAM, there's little more you could ask for at this price.



(opens in new tab) Corsair Vengeance 32GB (16GBx2) DDR5 5200 MHz | $230 $192.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Save $37 with promo code: 4THBUA266 - This is the lowest price that we've seen DDR5 Corsair Vengeance RAM available for in this speed and capacity. If you've been after the latest memory module generation for less then this Independence Day deal could be perfect.



Early 4th of July gaming PC deals - Power Supplies

(opens in new tab) Corsair CX-F RGB Series CX550F RGB 550W | $90 $64.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Save $25 - The respectable discount on the Corsair CX550F takes this already competitively priced 550W power brick down to very competitive territory. You're benefitting from the addition of being fully modular as well as RGB here, too.



(opens in new tab) Corsair CX-F RGB Series CX750F RGB White 750W | $115 $99.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Save $15 - We've actually had this exact power supply in one of our test systems so we can personally vouch for the performance here. Coming in at just under the $100 mark, this is a great PSU deal for anyone wanting a mid-range to high-tier gaming PC for the latest GPUs.



(opens in new tab) Rosewill Hive 1000S 1000W | $200 $99.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Save $100 / 50% - The massive saving on the Rosewill Hive 1000S takes this huge power supply down to a rate that we rarely see on bricks of this size. Should you need as much as juice as you can get for less, this model can certainly provide it.



Early 4th of July gaming PC deals - All-in-One Water Cooling

(opens in new tab) Enermax LIQMAX III 120 ARGB | $70 $39.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Save $30 with a rebate card - This is a quite frankly absurdly low price for a 120mm AIO water cooler, especially one such as this which is RGB-enabled. There isn't much more you can ask for at the current market rate.



(opens in new tab) Vetroo V360 White 360mm | $100 $79.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - Simply put, we don't often see such large AIO units retailing at the $80 mark, making this one Independence Day deal one that you're not going to want to miss. Ideal for an AMD Ryzen or an Intel build on a budget.

(opens in new tab) EK 280mm AIO D-RGB | $142 $92.29 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - If you've wanted a cheap cooling solution for your Intel Core 12th Gen setup, then the EK 280mm AIO D-RGB can provide this service for well under the $100 mark, factoring in the substantial saving here.



Early 4th of July gaming PC deals - PC Cases

(opens in new tab) Phanteks Eclipse P360A | $90 $69.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Save $20 with a rebate card - At under $70, there isn't too much more you can ask for from a mid-tower. This Phanteks Eclipse case comes with 2x pre-installed fans and D-RGB lighting, too.



(opens in new tab) Corsair 5000D | $175 $104.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Save $70 with a rebate card - This is a spectacular price on the Corsair 5000D at a rate that we haven't personally seen it before. Coming in at just over $100, this premium Mid Tower is ideal for those builders wanting that crucial blend of form and function in their box from a trusted brand.



(opens in new tab) Corsair iCUE 4000X RGB | $145 $109.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Save $35 - As far as high-end RGB PC cases go, the Corsair iCUE 4000X is one of the better value propositions at just under $110. This is a rate we personally haven't before, making now an ideal opportunity to get your hands on the chassis for less.



More of today's best gaming PC deals

If you'd rather turn your attention to discounts on prebuilts instead, then these gaming PC deals, pulled through automatically by our price comparison software have you covered.

Complete your setup with the best gaming keyboards, best gaming mouse, and best gaming desk.