These are the 8 best anti-Prime Day deals at Walmart

There are many stores hosting their own anti-Prime Day deals during these Amazon sales periods. This means there are some great deals available at Walmart this week. As an example, you can grab a wireless controller for less than $20 and even a Smart TV for just $99. These are some great deals which must be seen this Prime Day.

You may find some amazing Prime Day deals on Amazon, such as Prime Day TV deals and Prime Day video game deals, but that doesn't mean you wont find even better deals elsewhere as many different retailers battle it out to have the highest discounts. To save you time as well as money, we've rounded up the best options here.

We have deals for video games, PlayStation accessories, gaming mice and even TVs all collated in this list so there's something for everyone. One benefit of these anti-Prime Day deals is that you don't need an Amazon Prime membership like you do with the real Prime Day sales, so take full advantage of these prices while you can.

The best anti-Prime Day deals at Walmart

(opens in new tab) Wireless Controller Joystick Gamepad for Ps4 | $49.99 $19.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - You currently pick up a wireless PS4 controller for less than $20, so this is amazing discount. It is also supposedly compatible with IOS 13+ & Android 10+ & MAC & PC (Win7/8/8.1/10), making this an amazing controller even if you don't have a PlayStation.



(opens in new tab) Logitech G203 Lightsync Gaming Mouse | $39.98 $29.98 at Walmart

(opens in new tab)Save $10 - You can get 25% off of this gaming mouse at the moment, which brings it down to less than $30. It includes programmable side buttons and full RGB functionally for this low price point.



(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo Switch) | $49.99 $39.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - This is the lowest price we have seen for this new Nintendo Switch game. If you've been thinking about picking it up then here is your chance. Included is the leg strap to enhance the experience.



(opens in new tab) Razer BlackWidow Lite | $89.99 $59.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - This is an amazing price point for this mechanical keyboard. It's the lowest price we have seen in almost a year and it's not very often we get major discounts on this product, so act fast if you're after a new compact and quiet keyboard.



(opens in new tab) Lenovo CB 3 14" with Headset Bundle | $279.99 $89 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $189 - This is such an amazing price cut on this laptop and headset bundle. The fact you can pick up this laptop with some decent specs for less than $100 is astounding. This is a must see deal.

(opens in new tab) TCL 32" Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV | $149.99 $99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - The fact you can currently pick up an entire smart TV for less than $100 during these anti-Prime Day deals has left me gobsmacked. Although not full HD (only 720p) this is an amazing deal for a 32" smart TV.



(opens in new tab) Hover-1 Dynamo Electric Folding Scooter | $298 $198 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - This scooter is now 33% off. Featuring an LCD display and a max speed of 16mph, this scooter is a great deal and likely one of the cheapest prices you'll find on an e-scooter.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series S 512GB SSD Console with Wireless Controller + Extra Xbox Wireless Controller | $299 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

This bundle deal is amazing as you receive an entire extra controller for free. If you've been on the lookout for an Xbox Series S then this deal is a must see as it is rare to get discounts on this next gen console.

(opens in new tab) Philips 65" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) Android Smart LED TV with Google Assistant | $478 $398 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $80 - You can now get a 65" TV for less than $400 at Walmart. It is fully smart, has Google assistant, and is 4K which really gives you bang for your buck during these sales. This is the cheapest this TV has ever been.



Today's best video game deals

If you're on the hunt for some new titles to play this Prime Day then take a look at today's best deals for video games.

We're also bringing you all we know on Prime Day TV deals as well as the Prime Day PS5 deals and Prime Day Xbox deals, too. Also, what gaming setup would be complete without the best gaming keyboard, best gaming mouse, and best gaming desk for your next laptop?