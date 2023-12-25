These are the 6 Nintendo Switch accessories I'm buying this Christmas

Whether you've just unwrapped your first handheld or you're looking to revitalize your old setup this holiday season, there are plenty of Nintendo Switch accessories to take advantage of. I spend the year testing all the latest gadgets to hit the shelves, storing up ideas for my post-holiday shopping spree to start the new year right.

Thankfully we've had a particularly special year for gadgets and gizmos in 2023. With new releases from some of the biggest names on the shelves, and a few handy refreshes to boot, there's a massive range of controllers, docks, grips, cases, and chargers to choose from. A new piece of kit doesn't have to cost the earth either - simply swapping out your screen protector or upgrading your thumbstick toppers can leave you with that shiny console feeling.

After 12 months of hands on time with the biggest releases from Hori, Nintendo, Genki and more, here are the six Nintendo Switch accessories I'm buying this season. You're browsing at the right time as well - a few of these have been caught up in Christmas sales this year.

I didn't review the CRKD Nitro Deck - that pleasure went to Duncan our hardware editor and controller expert. However, having spent enough time with my Hori Split Pad Pro over the course of the year I'm ready to try something different. The Nitro Deck packs much more than just the larger (and far more comfortable) gamepad controls, though. You're keeping rumble and motion controls in here, two features the Hori model drops, and you can even plug it directly into your dock when you're playing on the big screen. Considering the Split Pad Pro requires a separate attachment accessory to be used in docked mode, that's excellent value for pretty much the same money.

I was a little wary of that extra bulk - so this isn't going to be one for those who regularly travel with their console - but for playing on the couch or in bed at home, I'm giving it a shot this holiday season.

2. Genki Covert Dock (2024) A pocket sized dock and charger Our expert review: Specifications Ports: HDMI, USB-A, USB-C Cable length: 1.8m Weight: 100g Output: 30W USB-C Compatible outlets: US, UK, EU Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + Incredibly convenient + International adapters included + No safety concerns Reasons to avoid - 30W charging doesn't compete with other adapters

This is a pre-order job as the new Genki Covert Dock doesn't hit the shelves until January 8 2024. However, if you're keen to get out and about without having to worry about being locked into the small screen, this is a must-have accessory. I tested the previous model, a larger all-black device, last year and fell in love with the simple approach to docking the handheld on the go. Simply throw in an HDMI, connect the Switch using the supplied USB-C cable and you've got a fully functional dock in your pocket. There's even a USB-A port for controllers or other accessories.

It's functional, super portable, and incredibly handy - and the newer white model is also slightly cheaper at $59.99 as well. That's a massive win for next year.

Pre-order the new Genki Covert Dock for $59.99 at Amazon

3. SanDisk Ultra 400GB Micro SD Six times the Nintendo Switch OLED base storage Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications First party game storage: 60 - 70 Read speed: 120MB/s Today's Best Deals $42.30 at Newegg $54.95 at Amazon $57.95 at Walmart Reasons to buy + Holds a solid game library without breaking the bank + Fully compatible with Nintendo Switch Reasons to avoid - Not worth it if you mostly buy carts

I've bulked out my 200GB Nintendo Switch memory card this year, what with Super Mario RPG, Super Mario Wonder, and Tears of the Kingdom dropping on top of my already struggling SD. So, i'm doubling up ahead of 2024. This 400GB SanDisk card comes in much cheaper than the official Nintendo stamped one - the only real difference is that lack of Nintendo colorway or iconography. You're not going to be seeing that branding when it's inside your console, though - these SanDisk Ultra cards have been saving me money over the official versions for years now.

I've tallied up the average game size of first party releases (you can find the full results in our guide to the best Nintendo Switch memory cards), and it looks like most titles hit around 6GB. That means this 400GB card will fit between 60 and 70 bigger first party games (allowing for usable space) - a solid library of digital downloads.

4. Zadii Hard Carrying Case An all-in-one carry case for bigger trips Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Compartments: Mesh pocket, console, Joy-Con grip, Pro Controller, dock, power adapter, Joy-Con straps Game storage: 21 carts Dimensions: 11 x 5.11 x 9.5 inch Compatibility: Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED Today's Best Deals $34.99 at Amazon $71.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Holds all your accessories + Durable hard shell storage Reasons to avoid - Not for lighter everyday travel

Yes I'm going to be using the Genki Covert Dock when I'm travelling with my Nintendo Switch next year, but if I'm on the road for a while I'll want to take a Pro Controller, a few extra cables, and some Joy-Con alternatives like the Split Pad Pro and Nitro Deck. That's where a chunkier carry case comes in. I've been eyeing up this Zadii Hard Carrying Case for a while now, having previously used a friend's PS5 case from the same brand. There's plenty of foam inserts to keep everything in its place (and to make sure I remember to pack everything back up again) and a solid hard shell design for safety as well.

5. Anker PowerCore 26800mAh A high capacity portable charger for longer play sessions Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Capacity: 26,800mAh Output ports: 3x USB-A Input ports: 2x USB-C Dimensions: 3.2 x 7.09 x 0.87 inches Weight: 1.1lbs Today's Best Deals $44.99 at Walmart $44.99 at Amazon $59.99 at anker Reasons to buy + Massive capacity to keep Switch topped up + Doesn't take up too much of your bag + Additional USB-A ports for other accessories Reasons to avoid - No USB-C output

I'm getting on a plane in 2024 - I haven't got anything booked yet, but I'm making sure I do. When that moment comes, I want to be ready with a fully charged Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately, the handheld's battery life isn't going to see me too far into any particularly long journeys, which is where a portable powerbank comes in handy. So far I've been using a Belkin Boost 20,000mAh device - but it's given up the ghost in the last few months and it's a particularly bulky number. The Anker PowerCore 26,800 adds additional charging time to my pocket and reduces the overall footprint in one fell swoop. It's a little annoying that there's no USB-C output here (those two ports are for charging input only), but with three USB-As to wield, I can keep my phone, Switch, and tablet juiced up the whole way.

That's my old Switch Pro Controller up there in that image, moments before disaster. Last September I got a puppy - that puppy liked the taste of thumbsticks. I've spent the last year playing with toppers wedged awkwardly (they don't quite fit over the chewed up plastic) onto both of my Pro Controller's sticks. That I can live with. However, since it fell victim to a teething pup's curiosity, my left thumbstick has started grinding, losing the soft sweep and super fast snap I enjoyed in my pre-furball days.

That means I'm going to bite the bullet this holiday season, picking up a new Pro Controller and handing my old janky frankenstein down to a younger family member. The response of those thumbsticks was what made me fall in love with the gamepad in the first place, and considering I regularly use it for both Switch and PC gameplay its slick performance has been sorely missed in this last year of making do.

If you unwrapped a different console this holiday season, we're also rounding up all the best PS5 accessories and the best Xbox Series X accessories as well. If you're in the UK you'll also find all the biggest Boxing Day sales available now.