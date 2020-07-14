There's a great Razer sale going on at Amazon right now - today only!

There's a Razer sale over at Amazon right now, but it's for today only so you'll have to act quickly if you want to pick up a cheap Razer deal. There are loads of the hardware giant's peripherals on offer, from headsets to mice, to keyboards and more - and even a laptop - so it's definitely worth checking out. But right from the off, it's incredibly important to note that these deals end today. They will only run until midnight (PT).

Razer gear is known to be very premium in most ways - and sometimes that can creep into a higher price tag. This means that when there are sales like this, it's very much worth taking notice of. Particularly as you can get a quality BlackWidow keyboard for literally half price! That's a great benchmark for the quality of the sale. We've highlighted a bunch of other good deals below.

Other highlights are the Seiren Emote microphone which, at $103, is nearly the same price as the Seiren X - a microphone which I use and is excellent - but you get some extra jazzery pokery with flashy images on this Emote version. There's also a solid $250 off Razer's smallest gaming beast in the form of the Blade Stealth 13, now down to $1,449.99. Oh, and there's the chance to get a premium mouse, like the Viper Ultimate, for $99.99 - $30 off.

As ever, though, it'll pay to act quickly if you like the look of anything: such is its popularity, Razer gear always flies off the shelves when it's discounted. Check out the long list of deals below.

Razer deals at Amazon

Razer DeathAdder Essential mouse | White | $49.99 $23.99 at Amazon

The streamlined version of Razer's most well-known gaming mouse, the DeathAdder Essential sacrifices some speed and superfast-ness, but this is a great addition to the arsenal - or beginning of one - for just $24.View Deal

Razer Viper Ultimate mouse | $129.99 $99.99 on Amazon

The Viper Ultimate is an excellent ambidextrous wireless mouse. - I use its wired counterpart daily as a lefty and it's a joy. It'll serve you very well indeed whatever hand you use, and particularly so if shooters are your games of choice. Getting one for 100 bucks is a total bargain given it's a new (ish) mouse to the market.View Deal

Razer Blade Stealth 13 laptop | 13.3" 1080p | i7-1065G7 CPU | GTX 1650Ti GPU | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,699.99 $1,449.99 at Amazon

True, this is more of a notebook than a gaming power laptop, but it's still got some awesome gaming chops despite it being one of the most compact notebooks going. With $250 off the price tag this is a great deal for those looking for a really compact portable gaming machine.View Deal

Razer Kraken | $99.99 $49.99 at Amazon

This is one of our favorite headsets going whatever platform you play on and whatever games you play. Its performance and feature set combine to offer tremendous value, so getting it for comfortably less than its list price is a headset no-brainer.View Deal

Razer Naga Trinity mouse | $99.99 $61.99 on Amazon

Even in its most basic state, the Naga Trinity is a quality mouse, sporting a 16,000DPI sensor, and mechanical switches and buttons, along with its ergonomic design. However, what really sets it apart is the three interchangeable panels on the side meaning you can kit out your mouse whatever you're playing, to best suit your needs.View Deal

Razer Basilisk X mouse | $59.99 $44.99 at Amazon

This is a steal. Getting a quality Razer mouse for just $45 is a great way to add a cheap gaming mouse to your setup, or use a gaming one for a work set up. Great gift material too.View Deal

Razer BlackWidow Tournament Edition keyboard | $139.99 $69.99 on Amazon

If you're on the hunt for a smart, compact, and all-round excellent keyboard then this is it. Yeah, it might not have the numpad, but that compact design is still great and it's got that known BlackWidow-quality switch mechanisms which are hard to beat. At half price this an exquisite deal.View Deal

Razer BlackWidow Elite keyboard | $169.99 $102.99 on Amazon

However, if you are looking for a full-sized beast, then this is a great deal on a wicked keyboard too. I use this keyboard everyday as well as for games and can testify to its quality. One of the best - and for way less right now!View Deal

Razer Seiren Emote microphone | $179.99 $102.99 at Amazon

Have some fun with your microphone for home or streaming use. The graphics on the front are a fun addition and mean you can program what's shown to your audience. I use the Seiren X microphone so can testify to the overall quality of these, and this is a great deal to get that extra feature set the Emote offers.View Deal

Because you're getting strong contenders for best gaming keyboard and the best gaming mouse with this Razer sale, it's definitely worthy of some attention. Again, make sure you pick up anything you want before the deals end when each of them does.

