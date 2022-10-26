The Witcher 3 next-gen update news is coming "soon"

In the wake of today's announcement of The Witcher Remake, developer CD Projekt Red has provided the teensiest, tiniest update on when we can expect news on the Witcher 3 next-gen update.

One fan asked the studio on Twitter if there was "any word on Witcher 3 for next-gen". CD Projekt simply replied (opens in new tab) "soon". There was a winky face emoticon and everything.

We'll need to get that news soon, because the next-gen update is still set to arrive in 2022, and the year is quickly running out. The 2022 release was re-confirmed just a few weeks ago, as part of the same announcement bonanza which brought us word of a new Witcher trilogy, a standalone Witcher title codenamed Sirius, the Cyberpunk 2077 DLC Phantom Liberty, the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel codenamed Orion, and a new IP codenamed Hadar.

The next-gen Witcher 3 update promises ray tracing and improved visuals on PS5 and Xbox Series X, plus similar visual updates on PC. The update is set to be a free upgrade for anyone who already owns an old-gen version of the game, and will also come alongside a new 'Complete Collection' release. A set of free DLC packs inspired by the Witcher Netflix series is also set to accompany the release.

The update was announced way back in 2020 for release in 2021. The upgrade obviously did not happen that year - likely as a result of CD Projekt's struggle to update Cyberpunk 2077 to meet players' expectations. The update was delayed to 2022, then indefinitely delayed earlier this year, but now it seems the release is finally back on track.

