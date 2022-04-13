The Witcher 3 PS5 and Xbox Series X versions delayed indefinitely

The Witcher 3's highly anticipated PS5 and Xbox Series X versions have been delayed indefinitely, CD Projekt Red has announced.

In a tweet sent out Wednesday, CDPR revealed that it's taking development on The Witcher 3's new-gen upgrades in-house, and in doing so will need more time to push it out to Sony and Microsoft's latest hardware.

"We have decided to have our in-house development team conduct the remaining work on the next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt," the tweet reads. "We are currently evaluating the scope of work to be done and thus have to postpone Q2 release until further notice."

CDPR had set a Q2 2022 release window for The Witcher 3's new-gen update, but now it's unclear whether it'll launch this year at all. Shifting development from a third-party studio to an in-house team is a significant undertaking, and can reasonably be read as a push from CDPR to assume total control of the end result, perhaps as a function of the studio's recent troubled launches.

While the studio hasn't confirmed a new release window yet, it says it'll offer an update "as soon as we can."

This isn't the first time The Witcher 3's shiny new update has been delayed. The PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of CDPR's acclaimed RPG were originally set to launch in late 2021, but due to "recommendations supplied by teams supervising the development," it was moved to 2022.

