The first full trailer for upcoming spin-off series The Walking Dead: Dead City is finally here – and it teases one hell of a tense team-up between two of the show's most iconic characters.

Centering Lauren Cohan's Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan, the show sees the unlikely duo team up to find Maggie's son Hershel, who's been kidnapped and taken to a derelict New York City.

"A few weeks back, I got raided," Maggie grumbles to Negan in the clip, which you can watch above, when he asks what the hell they're doing in the Big Apple. "They took your kid?" he ponders, when Maggie gives him a stern look. (Negan may have been a monster way back when, but he's always been more lenient with the littluns... remember how he saved Judith from the storm in The Walking Dead season 9?)

"How do I figure into this, Maggie?" Negan wonders. "The man who's got Hershel... you know 'im," she replies.

Described as a miniseries by showrunner Eli Jorné, who's best known for writing and producing The Walking Dead, it'll consist of six episodes. Gaius Charles, Karina Ortiz, Mahina Napoleon, Jonathan Higginbotham, Caleb Reese Paul, Charlie Solis, Aixa Kendrick, Eleanor Reissa, and Michael Anthony make up some of the supporting cast. Randy Gonzalez, David Chen, John Wu, Alex Huynh, Alex Borlo, and Trey Santiago-Hudson also star.

"I think that people are very excited and very curious about why these two would be together on a journey, and that's all going to be delved into in a really interesting, conflict-ridden way, which is always fun to play," Cohan teased during an AMC Upfronts event back in April.

The Walking Dead: Dead City premieres on June 18 on AMC and AMC+ in the US.