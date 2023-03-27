The Walking Dead: Dead City confirms release date, as AMC teases big time-jump in Fear the Walking Dead's final season

AMC has confirmed when The Walking Dead: Dead City will be hitting our screens – and it's sooner than you might think. Teasing the future of the franchise at WonderCon 2023, the network revealed that the spin-off series is set to debut on Sunday, June 18 on AMC and AMC Plus.

Centering Lauren Cohan's Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan, the show will see the unlikely duo team up to find Maggie's son Hershel, who's been kidnapped and taken to a derelict New York City.

Described as a miniseries by showrunner Eli Jorné, who's best known for writing and producing The Walking Dead, the show will consist of six episodes. Gaius Charles, Karina Ortiz, Mahina Napoleon, Jonathan Higginbotham, Caleb Reese Paul, Charlie Solis, Aixa Kendrick, Eleanor Reissa, and Michael Anthony make up some of the supporting cast. Randy Gonzalez, David Chen, John Wu, Alex Huynh, Alex Borlo, and Trey Santiago-Hudson also star.

Given the glimpse at a teenage Hershel in the last trailer, it's safe to assume that some time has passed between the events of The Walking Dead season 11 and Dead City – and that's not the only time jump fans should gear themselves up for. Elsewhere, AMC also unveiled the trailer for Fear the Walking Dead's eighth and final season, which confirmed the new chapter will be set seven years on from its predecessor. You can watch the clip above, ahead of the show's return on May 14.

It'll follow Morgan (Lennie James) and Madison (Kim Dickens), as they come to terms with the fallout of their failed attempt at rescuing the former's baby daughter Mo (Zoey Merchant) from PADRE in season 7. Now, living under the organization's cynical rule, the survivors find themselves having to rise above their oppressive situation and reignite their belief in forging a better world.

