Negan is Manhattan's most wanted man in new The Walking Dead: Dead City trailer

Negan is Manhattan's most wanted man in the latest trailer for The Walking Dead: Dead City. In the new teaser, which you can watch above, Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan reunite as their characters set out to find Maggie's son Hershel, who's been kidnapped and taken to a derelict New York City.

"You're the key to getting him back," Maggie tells Negan after Željko Ivanek's mysterious The Croat nabs the youngster, who, it's worth noting, looks to be much older than the Hershel we last saw in The Walking Dead season 11. (AMC confirmed there would be a time jump between the main show and this back in January 2023).

In another shot, Gaius Charles's Perlie Armstrong holds up a wanted poster bearing Negan's face, before an action-packed montage seems our protagonists sheltering from raining zombies. "Seriously?! Walkers are dropping from the sky now," Negan jokes, as Maggie and another yet-to-be-revealed character look at him in disbelief.

We also get a glimpsed at a properly disgusting looking walker, who seems to have almost decomposed beyond recognition. Best believe it's still hungry for human flesh, though!

Described as a miniseries, the show will consist of six episodes. The Walking Dead writer and producer Eli Jorné is on board as showrunner. Karina Ortiz, Mahina Napoleon, Jonathan Higginbotham, Caleb Reese Paul, Charlie Solis, Aixa Kendrick, Eleanor Reissa, and Michael Anthony make up some of the supporting cast. Randy Gonzalez, David Chen, John Wu, Alex Huynh, Alex Borlo, and Trey Santiago-Hudson also star.

The Walking Dead: Dead City is set to premiere on AMC sometime in June.

