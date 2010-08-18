The top 8 things you MUST know about Sony's Gamescom press conference

Couldn't catch a flight to Cologne? Flat-out leery of Germans? We've got you covered with the crib notes from Sony's 2010 Gamescom press conference, including some fantastic new trailers.

Everything goes better with jetpacks

Case in point: Killzone 3's multiplayer video.

PlayStation Move and a 320GB PS3 are coming mid-September

It's a mad-mad-mad-mad motion-controlled gaming world, and today, Sony had all the answers about its PlayStation Move retail strategy.

Starting September 15th, UK gamers will be the first to get their waggle on with a PlayStation Move bundle which features a 320GB system, a PlayStation Eye, and a Move Controller for 349 Euros. A smaller, 160GB model (minus the Move) was also announced for October at 299 Euros. It will replace the standard PS3 unit.

Stateside, North American gamers can look forward to getting their hands on Move on September 19th, as part of the PlayStation Sports Champion Move bundle. The package will come shipped with the same 320GB system, Sports Champion game, demo disc and PlayStation Move controller, and PlayStation Eyefor a reported $400 US.PlayStation.Blog has also reportedthat the 160GB system is shipping to North American stores as we speak for $299 US.

Gran Turismo 5 is going to be released. Really!

After much talk and delay tactics, Gran Turismo 5 was given an official “we-pinky-swear-it’s-real” release date of November 3rd, 2010.

2011 will be the year of the Lombax

Insomniac Games knows how to leave 'em wanting more. After some shop talk about development cycles and studio philosophies, Ted Price cranked it up a notch with gameplay footage from Ratchet and Clank: All 4 One; a far-from-ready franchise entry that will take the game into 4-player co-op territory next fall.

Linkin Park loves Medal of Honor: Frontline

At least, one of them does. Singer Mike Shinoda took the stage for some hands-on time with the 'Gunfighter' demo from the forthcoming Medal of Honor game, which is out in the UK on October 15th. The limited play time showed Shinoda taking control of an Apache gunner and laying waste to villages and no-good terrorists.

This is not that video, but it does have Linkin Park in it. Sorry.

Resistance 3 looks to get some Red Dead Redemption in our Left 4 Dead

Price also fired up a trailer for Resistance 3, whetting appetites with shots of sun-baked wastelands, gunslingers, out-of-control trains and, of course, a skyscraper-sized Chimera. No release date yet, but... damn.

Sony is super-serious about 3D gaming

Say what you will about 3D's staying power, but Sony is absolutely committed to 3D gaming. Matt Southern and Paul Rustchynsky from Evolution Studios kicked off Sony's extra-dimensional marketing blitz with a live gameplay demonstration of MotorStorm Apocalypse. Following the carnage, audience members were instructed to keep their polarized specs on for a 3D sizzle reel featuring footage from upcoming releases including Mortal Kombat, Killzone 3, Virtual Tennis 4, MotorStorm: Pacific Rift, Resident Evil 5, Hustle Kings and a puzzle game called Tumble.

Mass Effect 2 is finally coming to PS3

This was actually announced before Sony’s Press Conference, but you NEED to know this, so here you go. Feast your eyes on this long-awaited goodness...

Aug 17, 2010



Controller dissected, games played, verdicts given!



Move-a-like controls demoed at European trade show in 2000



A few genius ways that the big companies could use PS3 motion controller