The Sims 4 Cottage Living expansion delivers on farming, farm animals, and more

The Sims 4 Cottage Living Expansion Pack is officially bringing farming to the game, something players have been asking for since The Sims 4 debut in 2014. Check out the trailer for Cottage Living above, and read on for more details.

Cottage Living will let your Sim live the farm life, from cultivating your own produce like pumpkins, eggplants, and watermelons, to tending to your own livestock like cows, chickens, and, erm, llamas. There are also rabbits and foxes everywhere, so make sure you keep your adorable bunnies safe. And it seems these new animals will all be considered a Sim's pet, as the trailer shows both bunnies and chickens wearing sweaters. I'm not crying, I have allergies.

The Sims 4 Cottage Living expansion is introducing the new world of Henford-on-Bagley, a picturesque English-style village complete with stone pubs (meet me at The Gnome's Arms for a cheeky pint), village squares, and a river running through it. There's even a watering hole, for those Sims who feel like taking a quick dip. And if you're looking to become the most famous produce grower in town, you can enter your oversized crops and prize family cow in the Finchwick Fair for a chance to get a blue ribbon of excellence.

Just three days ago The Sims 4 teased an English countryside expansion pack , and the community went wild with the notion that the game would finally get farming. From the early Twitter reactions , members of the community are ecstatic with the notion of The Sims 4 adding farming mechanics and adorable farm animals, as well as smaller additions like the ability for children to cook (finally they can earn their keep), ponds, and a wider range of build/buy items.

EA details even more of what to expect in the Cottage Living expansion in a press release. You'll be able to get fresh milk and eggs from your cows and chickens, and wool from your llama that will tie in well if you have the Knifty Knitting Stuff Pack. And just like a Disney princess, you can earn the trust of wild rabbits and birds that will help you garden or leave you little gifts. The only presents the animals in my yard leave me is poo, so this will be a welcome respite. Oh and beware, foxes can steal your eggs, so keep an eye out for those dastardly mammals.

As the trailer says, you'll be able to "feed your soul and your chickens" when The Sims 4 Cottage Living Expansion Pack drops on July 22. The pack will be available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, and PS5 for $39.99/£34.99.

