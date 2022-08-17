Netflix mistakenly leaks unseen Sandman scenes – and quickly deletes them

The Sandman has been riding high in the Netflix charts with viewers loving the adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s comic book series. Although, while plenty happens in the 10-episode season (you can check out our spoiler-filled recaps of each episode here), it seems not everything made the final cut.

Footage of two unseen scenes in The Sandman has landed up online, courtesy of Netflix. Per Digital Spy (opens in new tab), the streamer accidentally included these in a post-season breakdown on their YouTube channel Still Watching Netflix.

The show is hosted by drag queens Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova who delve into their favorite moments from Netflix movies and shows. In a recent episode, which has since been made private, the pair discussed The Sandman, showing footage that wasn’t in the final episodes.

One scene was an animated version of the story 'A Dream of a Thousand Cats', Gaiman’s 17th comic in The Sandman series, that featured huge CGI cats using humans as their toys. Another scene, per Metro (opens in new tab), featured Tom Sturridge’s Dream as he met up with an ex in an adaption of 'Calliope', which is the 18th comic in the series.

The scenes are no longer available to view online after Netflix removed the video from its YouTube channel. The streamer also hasn’t made it clear exactly why the footage didn’t make it into the season. However, their placement in the comics could give us an indication.

The Sandman season 1 is primarily based on the first two books of Gaiman’s comic book series: Preludes & Nocturnes and The Doll’s House. It ends with 'Lost Hearts' which is a loose adaptation of the final comic in The Doll’s House, number 16 in the series. Given these scenes were from later comics, they could be used in a potential second season of the show.

Neil Gaiman recently teased The Sandman season 2 to us, sharing how he envisions it beginning. "Season two would essentially begin with the Lucifer (Gwendoline Christie) / Morpheus rematch – the rematch to end all rematches," he told Total Film. "Lucifer is not going to let things end in the way that Lucifer let things end at the end of episode 4, this is going to go so much darker."

The Sandman is available to stream on Netflix now.