The PS5 TV of my dreams is on sale for Cyber Monday

2022 has seen some stupendous TVs from loads of manufacturers - as is usual of course. Each year we are graced with the presence of the next generation of screens, such is the way of the universe until it expires from heat death. However, there's been a new TV tech on the block this year, and one TV, in particular, has grown on me; called out to me; and appeared in my dreams - and is the one I'd buy if I were building my gaming setup.

The Sony A95K is Sony's flagship 4K model from this year and features a new QD-OLED panel that offers a new and improved, and elevated OLED TV experience. I've seen some try to describe the new tech and how Sony deploys it as getting 'the best of both OLED and QLED TVs' and that's enough to have me sold really. What results, along with Sony's own top-tier motion handling, screen features, and TV refinements, is the objectively best gaming TV, nay, the best TV of them all of the whole year. And both sizes of it are currently at record low prices for Cyber Monday.

Cutting to it, the 65-inch model can be had for just $2,998 (opens in new tab) - a discount of more than a thousand dollars - and the 55-inch beauty can be had for $2,498 (opens in new tab) (was $2,999.99). These prices are the result of some previous steady downward cuts to the price tags we've seen over the past two months or so and basically remove all that initial Sony premium we often see.

Yes, the Samsung S95B is also sporting that beautiful QD0-OLED panel and is a cracking TV bu this, this Sony A95K is the one I'd get if I had my new house and the chance to create my work, testing, and gaming setup from scratch and center it around a premium screen. Given the gaming prowess of the screens, we're definitely considering these price cuts as some of the best Cyber Monday gaming deals in general. And at these prices Monday sales, it's an absolute steal for anyone who is looking for such a premium TV. And that means I can live my dreams vicariously through you. Everyone's a winner.

While we saw these screens be an integral part of the recent Black Friday QD-OLED sales we don't think you'll find a better deal now, and this is worth jumping on right now if you can and are interested. Find more information on the deals available on the Sony A95K QD-OLED TV in both the USA and UK below.

And here are the prices in the UK for the Sony A95K. Remember, this is probably the best TV for PS5 going right now, so if you recently managed to snag a new console, or want to team it with a better screen, there's no better one than this QD-OLED.

However, if you're committed to OLED TVs but fancy the OG OLED from, well, LG, then check out the latest lowest prices on some of the belters from the 2021 and 2022 range below.

For more savings, don't miss these Cyber Monday gaming deals, the Cyber Monday Samsung TV deals, and for other gaming-focused screens, the ongoing Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals.