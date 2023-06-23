The Nier Automata anime will finally shows its last episodes four months after they were supposed to air

The Nier Automata anime is finally set to conclude on July 23, with all four of the long-delayed final episodes airing at once.

The news was announced on the show's official Japanese website , and brought to English-language attention by Anime News Network . While the announcement provides the Japanese broadcast schedule, there's not yet any word on when the official English-language versions will hit streaming services. The first eight episodes of the series were added to Crunchyroll on the same day that they aired in Japan.

The show, properly titled NieR:Automata Ver1.1a, adapts the plot of the game with a handful of embellishments and new characters. The series has given us a darn successful adaptation so far , but it's one that's been troubled by production delays throughout its run. Before the lengthy delay for the final episodes, there was a nearly month-long gap between episodes 3 and 4 , which the producers attributed to COVID-19.

Based on where the show left off in March, it's unlikely that it'll actually reach the end of the game's story in just four more episodes. Fans are keeping their fingers crossed that a second 12-episode season will soon be announced to finish out the plot, but we're unlikely to learn for sure until those final episodes air.