Nier Automata Anime Ver.1.1a episode 4 and beyond have been temporarily postponed

After a long wait, Nier Automata fans may have to wait a little longer to see the final episodes of Nier Automata Anime Ver.1.1a.

Whilst the anime spin-off only premiered a couple of weeks ago (opens in new tab), broadcast of all episodes, including and beyond episode four, have been postponed "due to the impact of COVID-19 on production".

"Thank you for your continued support of the Nier: Automata Ver.1.1a TV anime," begins a statement posted to the show's official Twitter account.

"Due to the impact of COVID-19 on production, we have decided to postpone the broadcast and distribution of episode four and all subsequent episodes.

Broadcast postponement due to COVID-19

"Information regarding the broadcast and distribution schedule for episode four and beyond will be announced on the official anime website and official Twitter soon," the statement continues.

"We apologize for any inconvenience and concern this may cause our fans who have been looking forward to our work due to these unforeseen circumstances," it concludes. "Thank you for your understanding."

The statement is signed: "Council of Humanity".

The anime features Nier Automata protagonists 2B and 9S and will be produced by anime production and distribution company Aniplex, who also worked on video game adaptations for Ace Attorney and Persona 5.

We found out that PlatinumGames' RPG Nier Automata was getting an anime adaptation in September 2022 (opens in new tab) when a new teaser trailer dropped as part of the Nier Automata 5th Anniversary livestream event. It follows similar expansions of the Neir universe which have seen it developed into novels and even stage performances, too.

Despite Aniplex's hopes to stay true to the narrative we know and love in the game, game creator Taro recently explained that “Nier: Automata was a story we created to be a game, so copying it as-is wouldn’t make an interesting story for an anime", so don't forget that the anime's main storyline will differ slightly from the one we know from the game.

Consequently, you may find differences in the adaptation, but should you find any discrepancies between the two that don't make sense, Taro says, those are down to him: "I’m the one going around and breaking things for them, so if anyone is dissatisfied, it’s likely to be my fault".

"When I actually heard about making an anime version, I thought, ‘What? This late?'" Taro joked at the time the anime was announced.

"This is the story of a lifeless android who continues to fight for humanity," teases the show's latest YouTube teaser.

Don't forget that Nier Automata recently made its way to the Nintendo Switch in October (opens in new tab), too.