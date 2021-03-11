The next Life is Strange game will be unveiled at Square Enix Presents next week

Square Enix will reveal a new Life is Strange game next week during Square Enix Presents, a new video program from the publisher.

Square Enix has announced that the inaugural stream will take place on March 18 at 10am PDT/1pm EDT/ 5pm GMT on the company's official YouTube and Twitch pages, and will run for around 40 minutes. The headline feature will be the premiere of the next game in the Life is Strange series, which will feature a new protagonist with a new power.

Debuting March 18 at 10AM PDT, the first digital-direct #SquareEnixPresents the world premiere of the next @LifeisStrange, with a 40-min lineup set of new trailers & announcements from many of our upcoming titles

Elsewhere, Square says that it'll be showing off "trailers, gameplay videos, and announcements" for the likes of Outriders, Just Cause Mobile and Marvel's Avengers, as well as Tomb Raider's 25th anniversary. That could mean a busy showcase for Crystal Dynamics in particular, with a number of changes underway for its superhero brawler - from the arrival of its next-gen ports to changes to levelling and a newly-replayable campaign - and leaks pertaining to an upcoming Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy collection also doing the rounds.

At this point, there's no word on anything to do with Final Fantasy 16, but there's always room for a surprise.

It'll be interesting to see what Square Enix has planned for Life is Strange in particular. Earlier this year, rumours suggested that original developer Dontnod has parted ways with the series, leaving Before the Storm's Deck Nine to take over. Elsewhere, another leak stated that not one, but two Life is Strange games were in development, with a rumored game returning to original protagonists Max and Chloe.

