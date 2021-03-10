Marvel’s Avengers gets replayable campaign update next week alongside next-gen upgrade

When Marvel's Avengers arrives on next-gen platforms next week, it'll be accompanied by a few new quality of life updates

Below, you can see the announcement from the Marvel's Avengers Twitter account, that several new changes will accompany the next-gen upgrade of the game for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. next week. On March 18, you'll be able to replay the campaign of Marvel's Avengers in full, for bonus XP and loot rewards, combing through the story either alone or together in co-op.

On March 18, Hawkeye and the Next-Gen versions of Marvel's Avengers will arrive along with a few anticipated features.💗 Campaign Replay⚠️ Customizable HARM RoomsHere's an idea of what's coming in Patch 1.5.0! pic.twitter.com/NFZ4YrPvaBMarch 9, 2021 See more

Additionally, you'll be able to customize your own HARM rooms with new rules and challenges. These rooms basically act as brutal challenge gauntlets, throwing waves and waves of enemies at you and your allies, and you'll now be able to set them up exactly as you want.

On the same day that the these updates for Marvel's Avengers launch, Hawkeye will also be joining the game. Hawkeye was previously revealed to be the second post-launch hero joining the game's roster last year, after Kate Bishop, and the character will be available as a free download for everyone on all platforms.

Finally, Maestro is joining Marvel's Avengers as an opposing villain, alongside all the aforementioned updates and improvements. If you're unfamiliar with the character, he's like an evil version of the Incredible Hulk, first introduced in The Incredible Hulk: Future Imperfect run of comic books all the way back in 1992.

Recently, developer Crystal Dynamics announced that the XP system of Marvel's Avengers would be overhauled. Simply put, you'll be levelling up a lot less often once you hit the game's higher levels, around every two to four missions, and Crystal Dynamics clarified the changes after that were first announced, saying it wasn't a grind for the grind's sake.

For a complete overview of all announced post-launch content for the action game so far, head over to our Avengers game DLC guide for more.