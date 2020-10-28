The Moon Knight series on Disney Plus gets a director

Following the news that Oscar Isaac might be playing Moon Knight in the new Disney Plus show, Deadline reports that Mohamed Diab is on board to direct the series.

There’s no official confirmation of Diab – best known for the Egyptian political thriller Cairo 678 – joining the project from Marvel, but we do know that Jeremy Slater will serve as showrunner. Slater developed The Umbrella Academy for Netflix, so we definitely trust him with another comic book adaptation.

For anyone who needs a quick intro to the superhero Moon Knight: he's kind of similar to Batman. Moon Knight has several different identities, and an array of gadgets, like boomerangs shaped like crescent moons. He also got superpowers from Khonshu, a character based on the Egyptian god of the moon – though it's sometimes unclear whether this is just a delusion or not.

Marvel has a variety of TV shows in various stages of development at the moment – WandaVision is releasing this year, while The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is currently filming, and projects like Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk have cast their lead characters (though we’re not totally sure if Tatiana Maslany is officially She-Hulk, after she denied the casting). Other Disney Plus series on the way include Loki with Tom Hiddleston, Hawkeye with Jeremy Renner, and potentially a Nick Fury show with Samuel L. Jackson.

Moon Knight looks like it’s shaping up to be a hit already, especially if Isaac really is playing the titular character – after his time as Poe Dameron in Star Wars, and what looks to be an epic role in Dune, we can’t wait to see Isaac take on another franchise.

While we wait for more news on what's next for the MCU,