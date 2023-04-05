The Minecraft movie will release in 2025

The Minecraft movie has gotten a new release date - again - as part of the latest Warner Bros. film slate shuffle.

You can now expect the Minecraft movie to be released on April 4, 2025, as Deadline (opens in new tab) reports. Right now, all we know about it is that it's set to be directed by Jared Hess, of Napoleon Dynamite fame, it will star Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa, and it will somehow be rendered in live action.

The film has been through several directors and release dates at this point. It was originally set to launch on May 24, 2019 under director Rob McElhenney. He was replaced by Peter Sollett as the film shifted to a March 4, 2022 launch date. The latest shift, to director Jared Hess, was announced last year, though it's only now that we actually have a date again.

A long-since deleted 2019 post (thanks, Archive.org (opens in new tab)) from Minecraft developer Mojang described the plot as "the story of a teenage girl and her unlikely group of adventurers. After the malevolent Ender Dragon sets out on a path of destruction, they must save their beautiful, blocky Overworld." Whether or not any of that plot remains in the final film remains to be seen.

As part of today's release shuffle, Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom will now be released five days earlier on December 20 this year, swapping its Christmas Day release with The Color Purple. Barry Levinson's The Wise Guys will open on February 2, 2024, replacing Wizard of Oz spin-off Toto, which no longer has a release date. Warner Bros. also plans to launch an unnamed film on December 19, 2025.

