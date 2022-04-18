Jason Momoa is starring in a live-action Minecraft movie for Warner Bros.

Yep, you read that right: Jason Momoa has signed on to star in a live-action Minecraft movie for Warner Bros.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie is set to be directed by Jared Hess – director of Nacho Libre and Napoleon Dynamite. Plot and character details have yet to be released.

Minecraft is a sandbox video game launched by Sweden's Mojang Studios in 2011. Players use 3D blocks to craft items, create structures, and even engage in battle depending on the game mode. In survival mode, players are tasked with hunting for resources while maintaining health. A creative mode gives players unlimited resources and access to flight.

Minecraft has been lauded with positive critical reception, and awards, and even has its own annual interactive live stream and fan convention, appropriately titled Minecon. As of 2021, the game has over 140 million monthly players. Mojang's Lydia Winters and Vu Bui are set to produce the film alongside Dune's Mary Parent.

Video game adaptations are all the rage lately: Paramount Plus's Halo debuted to big streaming numbers, Anthony Mackie's Twisted Metal TV series was picked up by Peacock, and Sonic 2 is kicking butt at the box office.

Jason Momoa is set to reprise his role as king of the sea in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, also from Warner Bros. The action star has also joined the cast of Fast and Furious 10, which will debut in two parts.

For more video game adaptations, check out our list of all the upcoming video game movies for 2022 and beyond.