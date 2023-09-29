The Marvels runtime confirmed – and it’s the shortest MCU movie ever

The Marvels runtime has been confirmed and, as it turns out, the early whispers were true: it really is the shortest MCU ever.

A listing on AMC Theaters has the Captain Marvel cosmic team-up running at one hour 45 minutes (105 minutes).

That means it’s shorter than previous joint ‘record’ holders The Incredible Hulk and Thor: The Dark World, which both clocked in at 112 minutes. In fact, only seven of the 31 movies are under two hours long. Alongside the two mentioned above are Thor (115 minutes), Doctor Strange (115 minutes), Ant-Man (117 minutes), Ant-Man and the Wasp (118 minutes), and Thor: Love and Thunder (119 minutes).

By comparison, the longest MCU movie is Avengers: Endgame at a whopping 181 minutes.

It should absolutely go without saying that a movie’s runtime is no indicator of quality. I’ve seen superb 75-minute movies, amazing four-hour epics, and everything in-between. Still, in the age of the modern blockbuster, it’s certainly noteworthy when a film doesn’t nudge past two hours. Let’s hope for a light, breezy adventure among the stars.

The Marvels will feature Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) joining forces with Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) to investigate a Kree wormhole, but their journey is made all the more difficult when they discover they swap places with each other when they use their powers – a plot thread first introduced in the Ms. Marvel post-credits scene.

The Marvels is set for release on November 10, 2023.

The Nia DaCosta-directed movie is the latest instalment in Marvel Phase 5.