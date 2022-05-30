Jon Favreau confirms he’s already working on The Mandalorian season 4

The Mandalorian season 3 is booked in for February 2023, but show creator Jon Favreau is already looking beyond that. The writer has confirmed he’s working on the fourth season of the Star Wars series - which all but confirms Din and Grogu will be sticking around for years to come.

On The Mandalorian season 4, Favreau told CinemaBlend (opens in new tab), "With television, we're very lucky that we don't have to rush things through into an hour-and-a-half, two hours. We get to tell stories slowly."

Favreau also revealed that the new season will be "informed" by Dave Filoni and his work on the Ahsoka series. He said, "So now, as Dave [Filoni]'s doing Ahsoka, it's very much informing the writing that I'm doing for [The Mandalorian] Season 4. It becomes – how should I put it – more precise."

Naturally, there’s no release date for a fourth season. Besides, there’s plenty to look forward to with The Mandalorian season 3 if the sneak peeks from Star Wars Celebration are anything to go by.

While nothing has been released to the public yet, convention-goers were treated to a sizzle reel of footage from the new season (including a glimpse at Babu Frik from The Rise of Skywalker) and a full-fat trailer for The Mandalorian season 3. We were lucky enough to be in attendance and you can see the full description for that through the link, if you’re curious.

Ahsoka, Filoni’s pet project, is also heading to Disney Plus in 2023. There was even a brief behind-closed-doors teaser, despite production starting earlier this month. For more on all things a galaxy far, far away, be sure to check out our guide to upcoming Star Wars movies and shows.