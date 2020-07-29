Giancarlo Esposito hints The Mandalorian season 2 will reveal how Gideon got the Darksaber

One of The Mandalorian’s biggest mysteries could be getting an answer. No, not Baby Yoda’s name or why Pedro Pascal hid his face behind a mask for most of the first season – but the origins of Darksaber.

The Mandalorian season 1 ending saw Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon wield the unique lightsaber, a weapon that has a storied history all the way back to Star Wars spin-off The Clone Wars.

But how did it end up in Gideon’s hands? The Mandalorian season 2 might just clue us in on its current ownership, as Esposito explains to Deadline.

“You’ll see more of the Darksaber,” Esposito teased. “You’ll get the explanation of this ancient weapon to the modern world, a collapsed world. Where did this saber come from and how was it revived? It’s a key in our second season, which will be back sooner than later.”

The Darksaber, created by the very first Mando, has passed from the likes of Darth Maul through to Sabine Wren and Bo-Katan. We’ve seen it in action in animation – and we’re about to see it in live action has Esposito previously said we can expect “epic lightsaber action” in October.

The next 12 months are busy ones for Esposito, even discounting his glowering with the Darksaber in a galaxy far, far away. He’s all set for a bulkier role in The Boys season 2 as Vought CEO Stan Edgar and is even going to play the main villain in 2021’s Far Cry 6. Sometimes it pays to be bad.