A new little The Little Mermaid introduces us to Javier Bardem's King Triton

A new trailer for Disney's first-ever live-action feature adaptation of The Little Mermaid has arrived on Oscars night.

While we've only been teased with glimpses at Haille Bailey's Ariel and Melissa McCarthy's Ursula, the new trailer – presented by Bailey and McCarthy at the 95th Academy Awards - gives us a much closer look. We meet Javier Bardem's King Triton, Jonah Hauer-King's Eric, and hear more of Bailey's beautiful pipes as she sings the iconic song, "Part of Your World." The brief clip can be viewed below.

The cast also includes Daveed Diggs voicing everyone's favorite crustacean, Sebastian. Art Malik, Noma Dumezweni, Lorena Andrea, Simone Ashley, Kajsa Mohammar, Nathalie Sorrell, Karolina Conchet, along with Jacob Tremblay as the voice of Ariel's pal Flounder and Awkwafina as Scuttle.

Rob Marshall (Mary Poppins Returns, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, and Into the Woods) directs from a screenplay by David Magee (Finding Neverland) and Jane Goldman (Kingsman: The Secret Service, Kingsman: The Golden Circle).

There will be four new songs in The Little Mermaid, written by Alan Menken and Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda. The film was first announced back in 2016, with Miranda on board as producer.

The animated film, directed by John Musker and Rob Clements, premiered in 1989, with Jodi Benson providing the voice for Ariel.

The Little Mermaid arrives in cinemas on May 26, 2023. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond, or, skip straight to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.