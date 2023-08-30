Netflix renews The Lincoln Lawyer for a third season

Netflix has renewed popular legal drama The Lincoln Lawyer for a third season.

The series, based on Michael Connelly's 2008 novel The Brass Verdict, stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, the titular lawyer who works out of the back of his Lincoln Navigator as he takes on cases in Los Angeles.

The cast includes Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson, Becki Newton as Lorna Crane, Jazz Raycole as Izzy Letts, and Angus Sampson as Dennis "Cisco" Wojciechowsk. The show was created by former lawyer-turned-showrunner David E. Kelley, who created legal dramas Ally McBeal, Boston Public, and Boston Legal. Matthew McConaughey played Mickey in the novel's 2011 film adaptation, which was directed by Brad Furman.

The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 part 1 garnered 8.3 million total views and 35.3 million hours viewed, pushing it to the top of the streamer's global top 10 for English-language TV shows, in just two weeks after its July 6 release date. Season 2 part 2 premiered on August 3.

Season 3 will follow Connelly's novel The Gods of Guilt, while season 2 was based on The Fifth Witness. Garcia-Rulfo, Newton, Raycole, Sampson, and Yaya DaCosta will be back to reprise their roles – but Neve Campbell will not.

"The audience response to the show has been so gratifying and wonderful," said co-showrunners and executive producers Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez. "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to dive back into Michael Connelly’s universe and bring Mickey Haller and his world to the screen again."

The Lincoln Lawyer seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Netflix.