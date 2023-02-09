The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailer brings Ocarina of Time's ReDeads back to life

The latest Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has revealed that a zombie-like foe is making a comeback, and fans are absolutely losing it.

If you watch the trailer (opens in new tab) yourself, you’ll notice a towering skeleton-like figure wearing a mask rising from the ground of a gloomy field. That would be a ReDead, a recurring enemy in the series that’s popped up in everyone’s favourite games, from the Ocarina of Time to Majora’s Mask. The design varies here and there, but their behaviour is pretty consistent – they don’t move much and use a petrifying gaze to ensure that you won’t move much either.

It’s hard to say how much they’ll change when Tears of the Kingdom releases later this year, though fans are excited to find out. Aside from the odd nod in games like Super Smash Bros, the last time we saw the ReDead was Tri Force Heroes, a game released for the Nintendo 3DS in 2015. Here are just some of the reactions.

#LegendOfZeldaTearsOfTheKingdom #NintendoDirect REDEADS ARE BACK

THEY BROUGHT BACK REDEADS LETS GOOOO

That's not all fans have spotted in the trailer, either. There's a popular theory that a three-headed dragon seen on a bridge is Gleeok, who we haven't seen in over 16 years since they appeared in Phantom Hourglass. You've also got the voice of Calamity Ganon, though we don't know who the voice actor is – current bets are on Matthew Mercer, who is mainly known for their roles in Critical Role and The Legend of Vox Machina.

If you're curious about what else was announced at the Nintendo Direct February 2023, check out our round-up at the link.