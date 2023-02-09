The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom fans think Matthew Mercer is the voice of Calamity Ganon

We saw a new Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailer yesterday, but one of the biggest talking points is the game's potential cast members.

Shortly after the Nintendo Direct yesterday, fans began speculating that voice actor and Critical Role member, Matthew Mercer, had joined the Breath of the Wild sequel to voice Calamity Ganon. Those who are fans of Mercer's previous work were very quick to recognize the actor's voice, but neither Nintendo or Mercer themselves have confirmed whether or not fans are right.

If you're not familiar with Mercer, you're sure to have at least heard their voice at one time or another - I mean, the actor has a whopping 436 credits to their name on IMDB (opens in new tab). Most people know the actor from their role on Critical Role - the D&D show that features fellow well-known voice actors such as Ashley Johnson and Laura Bailey - but you may also recognize them from their roles in Dragon Age: Absolution, Attack on Titan, Overwatch 2 , Jojo's Bizzare Adventure, Cyberpunk Edgerunners, and so many more.

A search of Twitter has revealed so many Matthew Mercer fans excited at the possibility of the actor being a part of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, especially since this will technically be the second time the actor has played Ganon, albeit the first time whilst being hired by Nintendo. If you didn't know, Mercer starred as the Legend of Zelda villain back in 2009 in the Super Smash Bros. Brawl fan film There Will Be Brawl, so it kind of feels like we've come full circle.

Although the casting is clearly important to a lot of fans, there was also a lot of other things in the new Tears of the Kingdom trailer which have got us excited. First of all, we finally got confirmation on Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's $70 pricing - as well as a look at the collector's edition of the game and new Link Amiibo - which Nintendo says will not set the precedent for all future Nintendo releases .