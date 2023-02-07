This is the cheapest Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pre-order we've seen yet

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's release date nears ever closer with the next mainline Zelda set to launch across Nintendo Switch in May later the year. As one of, it not the most anticipated video game of 2023, there haven't been many opportunities as of yet to find a cheap Tears of the Kingdom pre-order. That is until now!

Seemingly out of nowhere, UK retailer Hit.com has offered up a pre-order for Tears of the Kingdom at £48.85 (opens in new tab). This is by far the cheapest pre-order we've seen so far with most retailers offering the standard £59.99 RRP. Add to the fact that Nintendo games rarely go on sale or decrease in price (more likely to increase), and this 18% discount is huge. That equates to a saving of £11.14, something any Zelda fan will surely want to take advantage of.

For further comparison, Amazon has not dipped below the £59.99 mark once since putting its pre-order page live. It's already blown away the competition in our The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pre-order guide, so don't sleep on this cheap deal. If you know you're going to be playing this game on day one, you may as well save a tenner.

