The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey says people who don't like Part 2's diversity should "get used to it"

The Last of Us HBO star Bella Ramsey isn't particularly concerned about people who might be upset about what's likely to be a diverse, queer-friendly season 2.

In case you weren't around for the whole of 2020, at the time of release The Last of Us 2 attracted some unwanted attention from a vocal minority for having gay and trans characters. And since it's generally assumed that HBO will adapt the second game for season 2, this means the next season will probably have characters of different sexualities and gender identities. Unfortunately, it's not easy to predict those aspects of the story will spark some familiar controversy, but thankfully it sounds like Ramsey doesn't really give a damn.

"I know people will think what they want to think," Ramsey told GQ (opens in new tab). "But they're gonna have to get used to it. If you don't want to watch the show because it has gay storylines, because it has a trans character, that's on you, and you're missing out ... It isn't gonna make me afraid. I think that comes from a place of defiance."

Speaking of season 2 and diversity, Ramsey said in a recent podcast that the story element she's most excited to explore next season is Ellie and Dina's romance. Although she hasn't played the game, Ramsey admitted that she'd found an edit online of the characters' love story.

