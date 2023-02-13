The Last of Us episode 6 trailer teases an emotional reunion for Joel – and Ellie learns more about his past

The Last of Us episode 6 trailer sees Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) finally arrive in Jackson, Wyoming. In the first extended look at the new episode, the pair reunite with Tommy (Gabriel Luna) as Ellie receives a warning from a new character.

The trailer begins with Joel and Ellie on their own again after the traumatic events of episode 5. Ellie is wrestling with not being able to prevent Sam's (Keivonn Woodard) death, as she admits she tried to cure him using her blood with little success. "I reckon it's a lot more complicated than that," Joel explains as the pair continue their journey to find Tommy.

The trailer then skips to their arrival at Joel's brother's commune in Jackson and the emotional reunion for the pair. However, their difficult past soon raises its head as Joel defends the things Tommy "judges him for". Those "things" turn out to be the people they murdered, something Tommy is having a hard time coming to terms with.

Elsewhere, Rutina Wesley's Maria issues a strong warning to Ellie. "Be careful who you put your faith in," she says about Joel, "the only ones who can betray us are the ones we trust."

The trailer ends with Joel and Ellie running away from some figures on horseback, stalking through a corridor, and heading towards a mysterious lodge with a rabbit. Fans of the original game will recognize many of these moments as the show enters the tail end of its first season.

For more on the comparisons between the two, check out our breakdown of The Last of Us show and game changes. We've also broken down The Last of Us release schedule to make sure you don't miss a moment, as well as how many episodes there are in The Last of Us.