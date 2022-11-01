The Last of Us TV series release date has been leaked – by HBO Max

The Last of Us TV series release date has apparently been leaked on HBO Max.

According to multiple subscribers to the streaming service, a listing page for 'The Last of Us Season 1 Sneak Peek' reveals a premiere date of January 15 for the HBO series. Previously, HBO had only confirmed that the new series would arrive in 2023 without giving a specific date.

#TheLastOfUs will premiere on January 15 according to HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/aT6LB4IJ9sNovember 1, 2022 See more

The news has also been verified by VGC (opens in new tab), with their sources indicating an official reveal is coming later this week.

The adaptation of Naughty Dog’s classic PlayStation series sees Pedro Pascal take on the role of Joel as he accompanies Ellie (Bella Ramsey) on a smuggling mission across post-apocalyptic America. The official synopsis reads: "The story takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse across the U.S. and depend on each other for survival."

The first trailer for The Last of Us was released back in September. The 90-second teaser showcased a bleak, brilliant remix of some of the game’s most iconic moments. A later HBO Max supercut also teased out more of the upcoming release, which also stars Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, and even Joel and Ellie’s video game actors Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson.

2023, then, could be the Year of Pedro Pascal. The actor is also set to reprise his role as Din Djarin in The Mandalorian season 3 next year on Disney Plus.

The Last of Us series is set for release, officially, in 2023 on HBO in the US and Sky Atlantic in the UK.