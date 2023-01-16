New Last of Us HBO trailer teases what's to come in the weeks ahead

Warning! This article contains spoilers for The Last of Us episode 1

If the positive reactions to The Last of Us episode 1 are anything to go by, viewers are already invested in the show. But to get us even more excited about what's to come on the first season of the eagerly anticipated adaptation, HBO has released a new trailer that teases all that's in store for Joel, Ellie, and co.

In the atmospheric promo, which you can watch above, we see sneak peaks at Joel's tense reunion with his brother Tommy, the immediate aftermath of Ellie getting bitten in the quarantine zone's rundown mall, and Bill and Frank's scenes – which we know are flashbacks given that Joel and Ellie only ever meet Bill in the games. We're also treated to a glimpse at Joel and Ellie navigating the snowy terrain of Colorado, riots up and down FEDRA's territories, and a ginormous clicker.

The Last of Us continues on Sunday, January 22 on HBO in the US. The 81-minute first episode concluded with Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Tess (Anna Torv) smuggling Ellie (Bella Ramsey), a young girl with a potentially society-saving secret, out of their Boston-based QZ. Their mission? To escort her to the Fireflies out west so that they can (hopefully) set to work on using Ellie to make a cure for the devastating Cordyceps fungal infection.

Episode 2 will air on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV the following day in the UK. Ensure you never miss an episode by checking out our The Last of Us release schedule and our breakdown of how many episodes are in The Last of Us.

