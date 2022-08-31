The HTC Vive Pro 2 just hit its lowest price ever

The HTC Vive Pro 2 has seen its lowest price yet at Amazon with a $651.99 sales price (opens in new tab) - $147 off the usual rate of $799. That's a record low for the popular VR headset. That price is for the headset alone but if you want to purchase the full HTC Vive Pro 2 system including the base station and controllers, it's reduced to $1,050 from $1,399 (opens in new tab) so you save $349. This price is fluctuating wildly at the moment, though, so we wouldn't wait too long to jump in. That isn't a historic low for the full system but it's not far off with prices only dropping to $1,068.85 earlier in August.

That might still sound expensive compared to other VR headsets but it's a high-end experience and one of the best VR headsets around for high-resolution loving gamers. Having launched last year in July 2021, it offers a captivating 4896 x 2448 resolution along with pinpoint motion tracking and Steam VR integration. It might take a little time to set up but it offers a new level of tracking and motion you can't get elsewhere. This is the VR headset for those that want the absolute best performance, and don’t mind spending time and money on achieving such results. With the best resolution on the market and a large library of games, it's a future-proofed option, especially at an excellent discount like right now.

You'll find both the HTC Vive Pro 2 deals below, along with more information on the offer. Scroll down further to find other VR headset deals such as Oculus Quest 2 deals that may suit your needs and budget more.

