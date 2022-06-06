The Hisense U8G just hit a record low price in Amazon's 4K TV deals

We think that aiming for a cheap PS5 4K TV deal is a great thing to do right now - it's the kind of deal that will allow you to upgrade your setup to fully enjoy and unleash your PS5 or Xbox Series X while also not breaking the bank and making every dollar work; something that's currently very important, across the globe.

And such a deal has arrived today: you can currently get the excellent, oft-underrated Hisense U8G 55-inch TV for a lowest ever price of just $598 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $700). But wait, there's more: if you need a larger screen and still want to maximise the value, the 65-inch panel is also at a record low price, dropping to $848 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $1,000).

The U8G may not have that top-tier, totally jaw-droppingly beautiful as the Samsungs and the LGs of this world, but this is absolutely one of the best budget-to-mid-range 4K TVs you can buy. For some price context, this TV has mainly been between 700 and 800 dollars this year, even spiking occasionally to that big four-figure mark; and the TV only dropped to the $700 mark in the madness of Black Friday - this means this offering today is genuinely awesome value.

Hisense ULED U8G 4K TV | 55-inch | $700 $598 at Amazon

Save $102; lowest ever price - This is an incredible price for a great budget gaming TV. The U8G sports Hisense's own ULED tech which is similar to Samsung's QLED panels and makes for incredibly punchy pictures. This TV has never been lower so the value is awesome right now.



Hisense ULED U8G 4K TV | 65-inch | $1,000 $848 at Amazon

Save $152; lowest ever price - If you're after a bigger panel but still want to depress the price as much as possible then the 65-inch variant of the U8G is also at a record low and could prove an incredibly astute purchase right now. Remember, it's still got all the features a top gaming TV needs like 120Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Vision.



As well as being one of a great 4K TV generally, the U8G is undoubtedly a top entry-level gaming TV and TV for PS5. We are still yet to get our hands on one for our own testing but it's gone down a storm in the marketplace for new-gen (and old-gen console gaming) and Hisense has really upped their game in quality and bang-for-buck value.

And just because it's a budget model don't assume the U8G skimps out on features too: HDMI 2.1 and 120Hz refresh, variable refresh rate, Google Assistant, and Dolby Vision HDR are all present too. Hisense's ULED tech is making waves at the entry-level point of the best QLED TV market, and the U8G reveals why.

However, for comparison for the U8G and if you are looking at those more premium screens, then check out the prices below which span a bunch more models of QLED and OLED televisions.

