The Handmaid's Tale season 5 release schedule: When does episode 1 air on Hulu?

Blessed be the fruit – The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 is about to begin. The dystopian drama begins its penultimate season with June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) about to face some serious consequences in the aftermath of Commander Waterford’s (Joseph Fiennes) dramatic murder. June returns to Canada with blood on her hands but it’s not long before Serena Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski) begins to plot her revenge.

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 will be dropping new episodes weekly on Hulu as we find out what the repercussions will be for the beloved former handmaid. In order to make sure you stay up to date with the latest goings on in Gilead, we’ve compiled this guide about how many episodes are in the season and how you can watch them.

Sadly, we only have the confirmed dates for the US and Canada at the moment, but we’ll take a deep dive into previous seasons to also work out when The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 might drop wherever you’re watching from.

When is The Handmaid’s Tales season 5 episode 1 releasing on Hulu?

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 begins with a double premiere on Hulu. Episodes 1 and 2 will be released on the streaming platform on Wednesday, September 14 at 12am ET.

Canada will also release the season premiere on Wednesday, September 14 at 9pm ET on the CTV Drama channel. Viewers in Ireland will have to wait a bit longer for the series premiere on RTÉ2 from 10:35pm on Wednesday, September 21.

Currently, The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 doesn’t have a UK release date. Previous seasons have aired on Channel 4 and its streaming platform All4. There was a two-month delay between when the US and the UK got episodes of The Handmaid's Tales season 4. Based on this, UK viewers may be able to watch the show from mid-November. We'll keep you updated as soon as anything is confirmed.

How many episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale are there?

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 will run for 10 episodes in total on Hulu – here’s when to expect each one:

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 1: ‘Morning’ – September 14

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 2: ‘Ballet’ – September 14

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 3 – September 21

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 4 – September 28

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 5 – October 5

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 6 – October 12

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 7 – October 19

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 8 – October 26

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 9 – November 2

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 10 – November 9

