How many episodes in The Handmaid’s Tale season 5?

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 is underway and June Osborne (played by Elisabeth Moss) is dealing with the aftermath of her role in Commander Waterford’s (Joseph Fiennes) murder. There’s a lot more going on too, as we find out Emily’s (Alexis Bledel) surprising fate as well as how Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) has taken her husband’s death. Oh, and there’s also the small matter of trying to bring down the totalitarian regime of Gilead…

As a result, there's a lot to tackle in the show’s latest season. So naturally, some of you might be wondering how many episodes there are in total. To help make sense of this we've prepared a guide to every episode in season 5, including their titles and release dates. So whether you’re deep into the season on Hulu in the US and are wondering how many episodes are left, or you’ve just started watching in the UK on Prime Video and Channel 4, our full rundown is below.

How many episodes are in The Handmaid’s Tale season 5?

In total, there are 10 episodes – check out our The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 release schedule to make sure you don’t miss an episode.

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 1: 'Morning' – out now in US and UK

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 2: 'Ballet' – out now in US / Oct 30 in UK

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 3: 'Borders' – out now in US / Nov 7 in UK

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 4: 'Dear Offred – out now in US / Nov 13 in UK

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 5: 'Fairytale' – out now in US / Nov 20 in UK

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 6: 'Together' – out now in US / Nov 27 in UK

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 7: 'No Man's Land' – out now in US / Dec 4 in UK

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 8: 'Motherland' – out now in US / Dec 11 in UK

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 9 – Nov 2 in US / Dec 18 in UK

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 10 – Nov 9 in US / Dec 25 in UK

How to watch The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu, Channel 4, and Prime Video

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 is released weekly on Wednesdays on Hulu in the US. New episodes arrive at 2am ET and you’ll need a subscription to the streaming platform to watch them.

In the UK, season 5 is released on Sunday evenings at 9pm on Channel 4. You don’t need a subscription to access the episodes, but you will need an account to be able to watch them on All4. Alternatively, the episodes are also released on Amazon Prime Video on Sundays if you have a subscription to the streaming service.

If you’re watching from somewhere the show isn’t out yet, you can always use a VPN – here's how to watch the Handmaid's tale season 5 from anywhere in the world.

Check out our guide to the best Hulu shows and best Amazon Prime Video shows for what else you can watch right now.