The Handmaid’s Tale season 5: Everything we know so far about the Hulu series return

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 is officially in the works as the dystopian drama shows no sign of slowing down any time soon. Following on from season 4’s dramatic ending, the new series is set to feature some major revelations for Elisabeth Moss’s June Osborne. Most of the cast members are expected to return and the show’s creators have been teasing what’s next for Gilead.

Filming has also officially started on the new series of The Handmaid's Tale as the cast have been sharing some insight into the Hulu show’s plot. Making our way through the latest announcements, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 – including its cast, release date, trailer, and plot. Scroll on for more.

(Image credit: Hulu)

There’s no release date confirmed for The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 yet. However, filming on the show has started as cast member Amanda Brugel, who plays Rita in the show, shared the update on her Instagram account. She posted a video in February 2022 featuring her on set for season five.

A post shared by Amanda Brugel (@amandabrugel) A photo posted by on

Filming notices also went up in Ontario, Canada, where the series is shot. Under the code name Ruby Red, which is believed to be The Handmaid’s Tale, these suggested filming would take place in Brantford from February until March 2022.

Generally, there has been about seven to eight months between filming beginning and series premiere dates on the show. Season 1 went into production in September 2016 before premiering in April 2017, season 2 started filming in fall 2017 before a April 2018 release while season 3 began production in October 2018 and came out on Hulu in June 2019. Season 4 was a bit of an anomaly as it was impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic delaying filming, post-production and release.

Based on previous release schedules we could be looking at seeing season 5 on Hulu as early as fall 2022 after filming began in February 2022. We’ll keep you updated as soon as any more is announced about its release date.

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 plot

(Image credit: Hulu)

Spoilers for previous seasons of The Handmaid's Tale ahead!

While no official plot details have yet been released, the dramatic ending of The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 gives us a good idea about where the show might go next. If you need a quick refresher, it ended with June and other Gilead survivors beating Fred Waterford to death in the woods.

Moira star Samira Wiley has confirmed this is where the show will pick up when it returns. Speaking on The View, she said: "We’re picking up really exactly where we left off. Everyone who saw the season finale knows what happened with Commander Waterford. And so June, as always, is in a bit of trouble." She also confirmed that June will still be in Canada in the new series, as she works out how to take Gilead down from there.

Moss teased to TVLine: "I will say that the season itself is possibly one of the wilder rides that we’ve had. We’ve definitely had some seasons [where], you know, a lot happens. Some seasons, not as much happens. I almost can’t keep up with [season 5]. And it’s not lip service. I truly mean I almost can’t keep up with the amount of activity that’s happening."

We’ll also be moving ever closer to The Testaments, which is Margaret Atwood’s sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale. Hulu has confirmed they’ll be adapting the novel in the future, which is set a decade after the first book. Head of scripted originals at Hulu Jordan Helman has previously spoken about how it will be linked to The Handmaid’s Tale. He told Deadline: "The birth of The Testaments on Hulu and the eventual end of The Handmaid’s Tale are related."

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 cast

(Image credit: Hulu)

Most of the main cast are expected to be returning for The Handmaid’s Tale season 5. That means we should expect Moss back as June, alongside Alexis Bledel as Emily, Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia, O-T Fagbenle as Luke, Max Minghella as Nick, Wiley as Moira, Bradley Whitford as Commander Lawrence, Brugel as Rita, Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Waterford and Madeline Brewer as Janine.

We also expect to see some of the new additions in season 4 back as well. Mckenna Grace is thought to be coming back as Mrs Keyes, after she made an impact in Gilead. The star is well known for her starring role in Netflix’s Sabrina reboot.

Of course, Joseph Fiennes will likely have a reduced role on the show after Commander Waterford’s grisly murder in season 4. However, we could see him back in flashbacks, as showrunner Bruce Miller teased to Entertainment Weekly: "I would die if I didn’t see Joe [Fiennes] again."

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 trailer

(Image credit: Hulu)

No, sadly there’s no The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 trailer just yet. This is because the show is currently being filmed. In the past, we’ve seen footage of the new show a few months before release so keep your eyes peeled for later in 2022.

For more on upcoming shows, check out our guides to Bridgerton season 3 and Russian Doll season 3.