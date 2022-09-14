The TV adaptation of Margaret Atwood's famous dystopian novel, The Handmaid's Tale, has returned for its penultimate fifth season. Elisabeth Moss takes up her role as June, alongside Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia and Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Waterford. With free streaming options available for the critically acclaimed series, follow our guide on how to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 online from anywhere across the globe and find out what time it's on wherever you are.

*Beware of season 4 spoilers ahead*

It was a long time coming, but karma finally paid Commander Fred Waterford a visit in the form of a group of blood-thirsty handmaid's out for revenge - lead, of course, by June herself.

Notifying his pregnant estranged wife by way of his dismembered ring finger with wedding band and all in an envelope, season 5 sets out to see the fallout of June's murderous spree. And if the promotions are anything to go by, both June and Serena will once again come face to face again. The question is, will June finally reunite Hannah with father Luke, and will she insight revenge on Serena, too?

With Gilead out to stop June once and for all - and with season 6 confirmed to be the show's final season - there is plenty of damage still to be done. Tune in around the globe and watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 online where you are. Not going to be in the country? You can use a VPN from abroad to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 on SBS for free (opens in new tab) as if you were at home.

How to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 free online in Australia

(opens in new tab) SBS

Aussies can join June and Luke in their search for daughter Hannah at much the same time as in the US. The best part? In Australia you can watch 100% for free on SBS (opens in new tab). The first two episodes air on Thursday, September 15 at 8.30pm and 9.30pm AEST. Thereafter, you'll be able to watch on catch-up on SBS on Demand (opens in new tab). All you need is to create an account - you won't even need a zipcode. Outside of Australia? Don't miss out on your free The Handmaid's Tale stream. Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch while abroad.

How to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 online from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN | Try 100% risk free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

If you're away from home when series 5 of The Handmaid's Tale airs, a VPN is your best option for tuning in. A VPN gets around geo-restrictions allowing you to access SBS On Demand from anywhere as if you were in the UK. Try it for 30 days and get your money back if you're not happy.

How to use a VPN

There are three simple steps to follow:

1: Get a VPN installed. There are plenty of options, but we'd point you in the direction of ExpressVPN. There's even an offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49% (opens in new tab). Happily, ExpressVPN is also compatible with pretty much every device you can think of too.

2: Connect to an appropriate server. Select a server located back in your home country and you'll be in and away. And if there's any sniff of an issue, Express's handy 24/7 live chat customer support can come to your rescue.

3: Head over to the service you want. Here you can shop as normal and once you set your location, visit the service you're interested in and sign up as normal or log in, and start watching. And if you don't get along with it, you can always cancel without issue within 30 days and get a full refund. Easy!

How to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 online in the US

(opens in new tab) Hulu

Season 5 will arrive on Hulu on Wednesday, September 14 at 12.01am PT / 3.01am ET, welcoming viewers back to Gilead with a two episode drop on the platform. The remaining eight episodes will arrive weekly at the same time. New customers can sign up to Hulu from $6.99 a month after a 30-day Hulu free trial (opens in new tab), or forego ads and pay $12.99 a month. Alternatively, tune into 75+ channels with the Hulu + Live TV plan. For real value for money, you can also watch The Handmaid's Tale through the Disney Plus bundle (opens in new tab), getting Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus for just $13.99 a month.

How to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 online free in the UK

(opens in new tab) Channel 4

The Handmaid's Tale will once again find its home on free-to-air channel, Channel 4 in the UK, though as always Brits can expect to wait a little longer for its premiere with a official date yet to be announced. When the time comes, you'll be able to tune into linear TV, or watch online through Channel 4's streaming service All 4 (opens in new tab), where you'll also be able to watch the episode as well as past seasons on-demand. For those who want to catch-up or get a recap on the previous four seasons, currently you'll need an Amazon Prime Video subscription (opens in new tab) to watch all episodes from seasons 1-4, with none currently available to stream on All 4.

How to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 online in Canada

(opens in new tab) CTV Drama

New episodes will air on CTV Drama from Wednesday, September 14 at 9pm ET/PT, with new episodes arriving in the same slot every week. For those without cable, Crave will be the place for Canadians to tune into season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale, with new episode arriving concurrent with the US on September 14, as well as being able to stream seasons 1-4. Crave has the option of two plans. Crave Mobile allows just one stream and costs from $9.99 a month. Crave Total upgrades you to 4 streams as well as offline viewing. You can also opt to for great savings with annual plans available on both.

