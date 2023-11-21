Netflix unveils first look at Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen series based on the hit film

Netflix has unveiled the first look at Guy Ritchie's new drama series The Gentlemen, based on the hit 2019 film.

The show follows Eddie Horniman (Theo James), who unexpectedly inherits his father’s luxurious country estate - only to discover it’s part of a massive cannabis empire. Unfortunately for Eddie, a group of rather unsavory characters from Britain’s criminal underworld want a piece of the operation. Per the official synopsis, "Eddie tries to play the gangsters at their own game. However, as he gets sucked into the world of criminality, he begins to find a taste for it."

The cast includes Kaya Scodelario (Crawl, The Pale Horse), Daniel Ings (I Hate Suzie), Joely Richardson (Lady Chatterley’s Lover), Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels actor Vinnie Jones, Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul), Chanel Cresswell (This is England), Michael Vu, Max Beesley (Hijack), Jasmine Blackborow (Marie Antoinette), Harry Goodwins (In His Hands: The Emergence), Dar Salim (The Covenant), Pearce Quigley (Detectorists), Ruby Sear, and Peter Serafinowicz (The Tick).

In addition to creating the series, Ritchie serves as co-writer (alongside Matthew Read), executive producer, and director of the first two episodes.

The Miramax-produced series takes place in the world of Ritchie's 2019 film of the same name, which stars Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Goldingm Eddie Marsan, Collin Farrell, Hugh Grant, and Jeremy Strong. The action comedy-drama grossed $115 million at the global box office against a budget of just $22 million. No original characters from the film are set to appear in the new series.

The Gentlemen is coming to Netflix sometime in 2024. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows to add to your streaming queue.