This gaming monitor deal saves you a big chunk on the Razer Raptor screen

Quality gaming monitor deal alert! And this is one that saves you a big wedge of cash on a premium panel too - if you've been waiting to team a new PC or laptop with one of the best gaming monitors you can buy from one of the best-known gaming brands out there, then this deal could be it.

Right now, straight from the horse's mouth, you can get $100 off the RazerRaptor 27 gaming monitor and have it for just $699.99 (was $800). It's still an investment, but it's a solid amount off, and it'll stand the test of time with its vibrant color profile, a nice and speedy 165Hz refresh rate, FreeSync, and G-Sync compatibility. Plus, the sweet spot of a 27-inch display paired with WQHD (1440p) resolution. And, if you use the code 'OUTPLAY' at checkout, you'll also get a free Razer cable tie to keep everything in order - neat! (Literally!)

It's also worth noting that this is the latest, 'newest' iteration of the Raptor monitor. The screen got a light refresh since its original release which included bumping up the refresh rate to 165Hz, and some other quality of life boosts. This means this isn't quite the same deal we saw on Black Friday last November, and you will still see the 144Hz variant go a little cheaper still.

That's not to say that our Razer Raptor review is not a good reference point if you want to know more: I cover all that original versions pros and cons, and really found it to be an awesome monitor in almost every way - apart from its lofty price tag. This is one weakness that has continued with this newer variant, but something that this gaming monitor deal helps to blunt.

Razer Raptor 27 | $800 $699.99 at Razer

Save $100 – This is a fine deal on Razer's impressive 27-inch screen. Whether you're an esports up-and-comer or just want to treat yourself to some extra lovely-looking gaming sessions, you'll likely be very happy with this purchase. Remember, use code 'OUTPLAY' and you'll get that free cable tie too - might as well make the most of it!



