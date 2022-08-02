The Arrowverse is ending with The Flash season 9

The Arrowverse is officially coming to an end – The Flash is set to wrap up with season 9. Plus, the final installment will have a reduced length, with the CW announcing that the final season will have 13 episodes, significantly fewer than all previous seasons.

The show stars Grant Gustin as Barry Allen, AKA The Flash, a crime scene investigator who finds himself with superspeed powers after being struck by lightning created by the explosion of S.T.A.R. Labs' particle accelerator.

The Flash first aired in 2014 after Gustin's character appeared in Arrow in 2013. Barry Allen has also appeared in The CW's DC shows Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl, which together form the Arrowverse.

"Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor and spectacle. And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race," showrunner Eric Wallace said in a statement.

"So many amazing people have given their talents, time and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week. So, as we get ready to honor the show’s incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers and crew over the years who helped make The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world."

The Flash season 9 is set to premiere in early 2023. In the meantime, check out our picks of the best new TV shows coming our way this year and beyond.