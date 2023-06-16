Ever since The Flash trailers were released, people have been criticizing the DC movie online, claiming it to have some of the worst visual effects they've ever seen. Now the film is in theaters, director Andy Muschietti has defended the flick's CGI, arguing that it's "intended" to look a little off.

In a new interview with Gizmodo's io9, Muschietti and his producer sister Barbara were specifically asked about one of The Flash's early scenes, which sees the titular hero rescue a bunch of babies that have fallen from the window of a multistory hospital. When the publication suggested that the sequence looked a little off, and whether that was on purpose, Barbara joked: "No, we used all real babies."

"The idea, of course, is... we are in the perspective of the Flash," Muschietti chimed in. "Everything is distorted in terms of lights and textures. We enter this 'waterworld' which is basically being in Barry's POV. It was part of the design so if it looks a little weird to you that was intended."

Starring Ben Affleck, Michael Shannon, Sasha Calle, Michael Keaton, and Ezra Miller, The Flash sees Barry Allen run back in time to save his mother Nora (Maribel Verdú). Turns out, though, that tweaking the timeline has disastrous consequences, and Barry inadvertently finds himself stuck in the past, in a reality where Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and the like don't exist.

When General Zod rocks up to turn Earth into a new Krypton, Barry must team up with his younger self and a version of Bruce Wayne he doesn't know to save the planet.

The Flash is in UK and US cinemas now. For more, check out our spoiler-heavy deep dives on...