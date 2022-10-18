A sequel to The Flash has apparently already been written

The Flash has yet to be released by Warner Bros. but according to a major new report, it seems like plans are already in motion for the sequel. Per The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), The Flash 2 has a script written if the first movie (released on June 23, 2023) does well at the box office.

This has been authored by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick who co-wrote Aquaman and Aquaman 2. The scribe is also behind Orphan, Red Riding Hood, and Wrath of The Titans.

However, the fate of The Flash movies is seemingly still up in the air as the first movie is led by controversial actor Ezra Miller. They are currently at the center of various legal issues. A report earlier this year suggested that it’s unlikely Miller would return for another The Flash movie. Per Deadline (opens in new tab), a source shared that the studio "won't likely keep Miller in the Flash role in future DC films." It’s not clear what this would mean for the future of The Flash franchise.

Miller has played Barry Allen in Justice League, but The Flash marks their first leading role as the superhero. The movie will see Allen traveling back in time to try and prevent his mother’s murder, causing some unintended – and multiverse-impacting – consequences. Alongside Miller, Ron Livingston, Michael Keaton, Kiersey Clemons, Michael Shannon, Antje Traue, Sasha Calle, and Ben Affleck are all tapped to star.

The DC universe is expanding beyond this too, with Black Adam almost out in theaters, a potential return for Superman being teased, and multiple Batman spin-offs planned. While we wait to find out more, check out our guide to watching the DC movies in order to get up to speed on the universe so far.