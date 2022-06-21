Warner Bros. reportedly won't keep Ezra Miller around after The Flash

Ezra Miller will reportedly not be part of the DCEU following the release of The Flash in 2023. The actor has been at the center of various legal issues over the past few months.

In a new Deadline (opens in new tab) report, a source believes that "even if no more allegations surface" the studio "won't likely keep Miller in the Flash role in future DC films."

Miller has previously appeared as The Flash in Justice League and Zack Snyder's Justice League. They are set to play the Scarlet Speedster in The Flash alongside Michael Keaton and Sasha Calle, who play Batman and Supergirl respectively. The movie has already completed filming.

In March 2022, Miller was arrested in Hawaii and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment after an incident at a karaoke bar on the island. The next month, the actor was arrested for allegedly throwing a chair which hit a woman.

In June, the parents of 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes filed paperwork requesting a protective order. The filing, obtained by TMZ (opens in new tab), read, "Ezra uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata." A court hearing is set for July 12.

Tokata later posted a statement on their Instagram (opens in new tab) which read: "My father and his allegations hold no weight and are frankly transphobic and based in the notion that I am somehow incapable of coherent thought or opposing opinions to those of my own kindred worrying about my well being. I am now aware of the severity of emotional and psychological manipulation I was made to endure while in my parents [sic] home."

Deadline writes that Warner Bros. tried to help Miller – who also appeared in the studio's recent release Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – but the headlines "continue to pile up," leading to further discussions over the future of The Flash movie.

The publication outlines various approaches Warner could take when it comes to the upcoming Flash movie. It could pull back on any marketing, release straight onto HBO Max, or attempt to make the movie a hit but remove Miller from the role in the future, similar to how the studio recast Johnny Depp with Mads Mikkelsen on the Fantastic Beasts series.

"There is no winning in this for Warner Bros," says one source. Whatever the case, it appears Miller’s time as The Flash is coming to an end. The studio has declined to comment on the situation.

The Flash, starring Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton, Sasha Calle, Ben Affleck, and Kiersey Clemons, is set for release on June 23, 2023.