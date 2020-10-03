The first Halloween Fortnite leak is here, and it hints that Fortnitemares will return

A leak might have prematurely spilt the spooky goods coming up in Fortnite 's annual Halloween celebration, Fortnitemares.

Right now there's no confirmation that Fortnitemares is even coming back (although we'd be very, very surprised if it didn't), but thanks to the fine folk who have rooted around in the game's backend, there appears to be mention of it, including references to "unfinished NPCs", too.

As shared by Fortnite news account @Hypex (thanks, Comic Book ), it looks like an alternate version of Midas is on the way – he may sport a Gold Scar (although it's likely it's just a placeholder) and is thought to boast 100 HP & 350 Shields – plus a Ghostly Ghost Henchman, which is thought to have an AP, Pump, SMG, or Pumpkin Launcher.

Sadly there are no cheeky photos to accompany the leak, but we'll keep our eyes open and let you know if/when that changes.

In related news, Epic recently confirmed it was shutting down Fortnite: Save the World on Mac because of its ongoing dispute with Apple. In an announcement, the company said that because it couldn't "sign games and patches for distribution" for Apple products, it's unable to address issues with the incoming v14.20 update, which would give players "a very poor experience" on Mac. Consequently, Fortnite: Save the World will "no longer be playable on Mac" as of September 23, 2020.

Before you start to panic, Fortnite: Save the World isn't the same as Fortnite's battle royale, the latter of which has taken the world by storm. The battle royale version – at least for now, anyway – "remains playable" but cannot accept any further updates or new content.