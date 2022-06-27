The excellent Razer Kaira Pro gaming headset has returned to a bargain price

Gaming headset deals are always coming thick and fast, even at the leanest of sales times. However, in the run-up to the Prime Day Xbox deals, we're already seeing some great discounts on peripherals and gear to elevate your Xbox set up and experience.

And today that comes in the form of a quality Razer gaming headset deal: the Razer Kaira Pro is just $99.99 (from $150) at Amazon right now.

While it's not the first time - by a long shot - that we've seen the headset drop to this price and it has been a real yo-yo-er, almost ever since its release back with the new gen of consoles. The lowest ever price is only $10 cheaper than today's price and it was only briefly at that rate twice in March. That's how we know that this deal, with 33% off, is a genuinely great price for a premium Xbox (and PC) headset, and now is the time to strike in order to get not only one of the best Xbox Series X headsets but one of the best gaming headsets moreover into your setup.

With quality drivers, seamless wireless connection, a great microphone, and quality in design, build, game audio, and more, the Razer Kaira Pro is a high-end Xbox headset that'll serve you incredibly well.

Today's best Xbox gaming headset deal

(opens in new tab) Razer Kaira Pro | Black | $150 $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - This price cut takes the Kaira Pro down to its second-lowest ever price and one that represents a real bargain; this basically moves the headset down a whole price category. Razer is a maker of some of the best headsets going, and the Kaira Pro is borne of that pedigree and offers excellent audio, a solid mic, and great all-round performance.



And remember, because it's cord-free it's definitely one of the top Xbox Series X wireless headsets money can buy, and due to its forward/backward compatibility, it's also one of the best Xbox One headsets, as well as being a great PC headset for gaming - it really is a full package for the Microsoft platforms.

More of today's Xbox gaming headset deals

If the Kaira Pro isn't quite for you, then you'll find plenty more Xbox gaming headset deals below dug up by our price finding squirrels.

If you're looking for more Xbox setup-enhancing tech, then check out the best Xbox Series X external hard drives, and our guide to the best TV for Xbox Series X too.