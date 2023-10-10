The Diablo 4 Prime Day deal I've been waiting for has arrived

I've been holding off on buying Diablo 4, but Prime Day 2 just provided me with the perfect excuse to splash out on a copy. While I was originally keeping a look out for PS5 version discounts, you can actually pick up the cross-gen bundle right now for less. At a glance, it'll look like you're buying the game just for PS4, but don't let its blue banner fool you, as it'll actually let you upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version for free.

Over at Amazon, the Diablo 4 cross gen bundle is down from $69.99 to $47.49 thanks to a 47% Big Deal Days discount. While it might feel like paying $49.99 for the PS5 edition is the better offer, the free upgrade included with the the PS4 edition means there's no real difference between the two. Sure, you'll need to download the free update to take full advantage of this PS5 Prime Day Deal, but with Blizzard's RPG being online only, you'll have to involve your internet in one way or another anyway.

Diablo 4 Cross Gen Bundle | $69.99 $47.49 at Amazon

Simply put, if you buy the Diablo 4 Cross Gen Bundle, you'll end up with both the PS4 and PS5 version of the RPG romp. This is something that appeals to me in particular, as I still use my trusty PlayStation 4 in my office. Opting for the PlayStation 5 version means you'll naturally only be able to play it on Sony's latest console, and as someone who hangs onto old consoles, I prefer to keep my options open.

