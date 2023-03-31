The Diablo 4 beta's world boss has an absolutely savage kill death ratio

Blizzard has revealed the official Diablo 4 beta stats, and they prove the one world boss included in the test is an absolute monster.

In total, Ashava managed to fell over 10 million players in the two weekends she terrorized Fractured Peaks, while a measly 107 thousand players scored wins against the world boss. That equates to a roughly 94:1 kill death ratio, which is just unreal.

To be fair, Ashava isn't meant to be soloed, so it's only natural that she'd end up killing more players than kill her, but still, besting nearly 100 times the amount of successful slayers is a staggering figure indeed. All in all, only two solo players have successfully slain Ashava during the open beta, but Blizzard seems to contest their claims in its official stats, documenting "almost 1?" solo Ashava victory.

(Image credit: Blizzard)

"With 62M hours played, thank you for making Diablo 4 the largest Beta in Diablo franchise history," reads a tweet (opens in new tab) from Blizzard celebrating the beta's (mostly) successful run.

The Butcher, another super tough enemy from the Diablo 4 beta, also made minced meat out of players, scoring 1.7 million player deaths compared to 576 thousand losses. The most played classes were Sorcerer and Necromancer, which for some reason isn't surprising to me in the least, while 2.6 million players were determined enough to reach the requirements for the adorable baby wolf backpack.

The wait for Diablo 4's June release date might seem daunting, but thankfully we have these great games like Diablo to hold you over until then.