The CW is bringing back Legends of the Hidden Temple

The broadcasting network, The CW, has ordered a revival of the '90s Nickelodeon game show Legends of the Hidden Temple. Instead of children competing against one another, the revival will feature adult competitors, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The show will keep the same elements of the original game, but instead of a course built inside a studio as the '90s version, the obstacle course will be moved outside onto a "jungle" set. The revival will also keep the same team names and colors, Purple Parrots, Blue Barracudas, Orange Iguanas, Red Jaguars, Silver Snakes, and Green Monkeys. Like the original members from each team will compete in a series of mental and physical challenges, and Olmec, the talking Mayan head, will be there as well.

Legends of the Hidden Temple was part of a staple of game shows on Nickelodeon in the '90s. Other game shows included Double Dare, Figure It Out, GUTS, Nick Arcade, and Get the Picture, to name a few. Legends of the Hidden Temple was on the air from 1993-95 with Kirk Fogg as host.

There is currently no premiere date for Legends of the Hidden Temple, but it joins a slew of unscripted shows coming to The CW. Shows that include old favorites like Whose Line Is It Anyway?. There are also new shows including Killer Campe and Would I Lie to You?.

If you're curious about Legends of the Hidden Temple you can stream the original now on Paramount Plus. You can also check out our picks for the best summer movie some of which are available to stream on Paramount Plus.